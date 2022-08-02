Distt admin issues flood alert, urges masses to move to safe places

MUZAFFARGARH – District administration has issued flood alert in Tehsil Alipur and urged the people living on adjacent areas of River Chenab to move to safe places under preventive measures to save their lives and properties.

In line with special directives of the district administration, the announcements through Masajid have been made in all areas in which the residents were urged to move to safe places. The administration has established flood relief camps at Midwala, Basti Jhangan and Government High School Saifpur. The administration has also deployed health and livestock department teams at the flood relief camps.

On the other hand, the rescue departments have started shifting of people and cattle to safe places from the areas adjacent with the River Chenab.

According to the Irrigation department sources, water arrival at Head Punjnad was 98,000 cusec feet and water flow was 96,000 cusec feet.

However, the situation could turn worst after arrival of 300,000 cusec feet water released by India in the River Chenab.

Woman dies after wall collapses

A woman died in a mishap as wall collapsed due to stagnant rainy water at Basti Lundi Patafi in Tehsil Jatoi, district Muzaffargarh here.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson, a woman namely Ruqqiah Bibi was feeding her animals. When she was collecting wheat husk a home’s warehouse, an adjacent wall of the warehouse collapsed suddenly. The wall had become weaker due to stagnant rainy water for last few days. The women received head and leg injuries.

In precarious condition, she was taken to hospital wherein she was stated dead.

Loaded truck overturns, 15 labourers injured

Fifteen labourers sustained injuries when a truck loaded with mangoes overturned near Thatha Qureshi area of Qasba Khangarh on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, fifteen labourers sitting on a truck loaded with mangoes were going to fruit market when the truck overturned at Thatha Qureshi due to a ditch on road. Resultantly, they fell down from the truck and sustained injuries.

The rescue 1122 officials reached the spot and provided first aid to the eight of them who had minor injuries while shifted seven others to Rural Health Centre Khangarh for medical treatment, rescue officials added.