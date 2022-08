ISLAMABAD – Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed has assumed the charge of Chairman, Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Monday. He has previously served as Chairman HEC from 2014 to 2018, Executive Director HEC from 2013 to 2014 and as Member (Operations and Planning) HEC from 2005 to 2011, said a news release issued here. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed has played a key role during the last two decades to formulate and implement reforms in the higher education.