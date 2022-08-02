ECP says PTI received prohibited funds

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday announced the much-awaited verdict in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ‘prohibited’ funding case.

The ECP bench in its reserved verdict said prohibited funding against PTI has been proven.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja, comprising Nisar Ahmed Durrani and Shah Muhammad Jatoi announced the reserved verdict.

The ECP in its verdict said PTI received funding from 34 foreign nations and the details of 13 accounts were not disclosed.

The ECP also declared the statement on oath of former prime minister Imran Khan as ‘wrong’ and issued show cause notice to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

The case was filed by PTI founding member Akbar S. Babar and was pending since November 14, 2014. Babar had alleged serious financial irregularities in the party’s funding from Pakistan and abroad.

The development comes days after the ruling alliance, comprising members of the Pakistan Democratic Movement, PPP, and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, urged ECP to release the verdict in the case.

PTI foreign funding case

The Election Commission of Pakistan had reserved its verdict after the conclusion of arguments from both sides of the case on June 21.

It is noteworthy that PTI foreign funding is being heard by the election commission since November 2014.

PTI founding member and former information secretary Akbar S Babar had filed the case in the ECP in November 2014, alleging financial irregularities in PTI’s foreign funding and that it received funds from prohibited sources.

The PTI has rejected the charges as baseless and unfounded.