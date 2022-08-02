Agencies

Gold price declined by Rs2,200 per tola

ISLAMABAD     –   The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs2,200 per tola and was sold at Rs157,400 on Monday against sale at Rs159,600 the previous day in the local market. The price of 10 gram 24 karat fold also decreased by Rs1,886 and was sold at Rs134,945 against its sale at Rs136,831 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold also declined to Rs123,700 against its sale at Rs125,429, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs1,630 and Rs1,397.46, respectively. The price of gold in international market increased by $7 and was sold at $1,774 against its sale at $1,767, the association reported.

