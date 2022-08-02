Agencies

Govt to identify 50 leading Pakistani brands to grow as global brands

ISLAMABAD    –     Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Monday called upon the people to help the government identifying successful Pakistani brands to encourage entrepreneurship in the country and to promote them on international level. “We are starting an initiative to develop top 50 leading Pakistani brands with potential to grow as global brands,” he said, adding, “Please help identify successful Pakistani brands which you think are success story and high potential stories.” In his tweet, the minister said the top brands with success stories would be invited for a Roundtable on National Brands.

