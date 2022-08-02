Our Staff Reporter

Imran caught red handed in foreign funding case, says PPP leader

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan People’s Party on Monday said that former prime minister Imran Khan had been caught ‘red handed’ in the foreign funding case.

PPP leader Shazia Marri, a federal minister, said that delay in the announcement of judgment in PTI’s foreign funding case was tantamount to delay in justice.

“Imran Khan has been caught red-handed in foreign funding case and a person like Imran is blaming others who had been involved in every evil and fraud. PTI chief’s own children are not living in Pakistan, that’s why he has no interest in the welfare and development of the country,” she said in a statement.

Her comments came as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is set to announce the verdict over the PTI foreign funding case today (August 2).

The ECP has issued the cause list for the judgment of the prohibited funding case.

The ECP had reserved the verdict over PTI foreign funding case on June 21.

The foreign funding case against PTI had been pending for the last eight years.

Shazia Marri alleged that Imran Khan had destroyed the society and economy of Pakistan through foreign fundings and he had been using pressure tactics to prevent the Election Commission of Pakistan to announce its verdict on foreign funding case.

She said that Imran Khan remained silent on Narendra Modi’s agression because of the alleged Indian funding.

Shazia Marri said Imran ruined the country’s society on the basis of foreign prohibited funding.

Meanwhile, Central Information Secretary of PPP Faisal Karim Kundi, while reacting to Imran Khan’s speech, said that now the secret has also been exposed that Imran Khan was Arif Naqvi’s business partner.

“If you live in the country, you will go to jail, if you go abroad, you will also go to jail. The grand conspirator of the country is crying about conspiracy against him,” he remarked.

He said that chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari challenged Imran Khan and then removed him from power.

“We presented a no-confidence motion in broad daylight, so instead of facing the no-confidence motion, Imran Khan left power in the dark of night and fled,” Kundi said.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

PHC questions PSB’s authority on promoting police high-ups

Islamabad

UET showcases 41 projects in Project Exhibition 2022

Islamabad

UN to ensure implementation of resolutions on Kashmir: Minister

Islamabad

Policemen donate blood on Police Martyrs’ Day

Islamabad

KPCTA, Sports directorate observe Youm-e-Istehsal

Islamabad

Integrated approach imperative for family planning: Experts

Islamabad

Punjab CM appoints 3 advisors, 4 special assistants

Islamabad

FBISE announces SSC-I result with 69.44 pass percentage

Islamabad

Police arrest 9 criminals

Islamabad

Margalla Avenue to be completed by Dec

1 of 2,266

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More