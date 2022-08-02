News Desk

Imran Khan summons PTI meeting after ECP’s verdict

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has summoned an important party meeting after Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) verdict on prohibited funding case.

According to details, the former premier has summoned Fawad Chaudhry, Asad Umar, Farrukh Habib, Maleeka Bokhari and other PTI leaders to Bani Gala, Islamabad after the ECP’s verdict.

Sources told that the meeting will discuss the ECP’s decision on prohibited funding case and party’s future strategy. PTI’s legal team will brief Imran Khan regarding the ECP’s decision.

The PTI Chairman will issue instructions to party leaders regarding the future strategy.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced the much-awaited verdict in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf prohibited funding case.

The ECP bench in its reserved verdict said prohibited funding against PTI has been proven. ECP, in its unanimous verdict, ruled that the party received funds from business tycoon Arif Naqvi and from 34 foreign nationals.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

All including Quetta Corps Commander martyred in Pak Army chopper crash

Headlines

Akbar S. Babar wants Imran Khan to handover party to ‘ideological workers’

National

PM Shehbaz expresses concerns over safety of missing army officials

Coronavirus

Pakistan reports 392 fresh Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

Karachi

Building resilience in Karachi should be prime focus: Sherry

Entertainment

New British Council, Victoria and Albert Museum mark 75th anniversary of Pakistan

Headlines

ECP says PTI received prohibited funds

Karachi

Repair work of the roads damaged during rains started: Murtaza Wahab

National

CM Parvez Elahi to visit flood-hit areas of South Punjab

National

McKeon reigns in Commonwealth pool as horror crash mars track cycling

1 of 8,724

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More