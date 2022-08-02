Agencies

Imran Khan’s no confidence in CEC is eyewash: Khursheed Shah

ISLAMABAD – Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Monday said Former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s no confidence in Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) was eyewash. Talking to journalists in his chamber, he said the nation was asking Imran Khan who appointed the CEC adding the world knew that the post was filled by him and the then opposition supported it for understanding. The minister said Arif Naqvi’s case was not new, but it had reached America after passing through Britain. He categorically stated that the government would complete its constitutional term as Imran Khan had said elections could not be held even an hour before of the scheduled period and we would comply with the same order.

 

