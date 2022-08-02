Agencies

Kosovo postpones new border rules after tensions soar

PRISTINA     –    Kosovo’s government late Sunday night postponed for a month the implementation of new border rules that sparked tensions in the north of the country where ethnic Serbs blocked roads and unknown gunmen fired on police. Police closed two border crossings with Serbia on Sunday after the incident during which no one was injured, a police statement said. Kosovo proclaimed independence from Serbia in 2008 but ethnic Serbs who make up the majority in the northern region do not recognise Pristina’s authority. They remain politically loyal to Serbia which still provides financial support. The latest tensions came after Pristina said from Monday, people entering Kosovo with Serbian IDs will have to replace them with a temporary document during their stay in the country. The government also said ethnic Serbs who have vehicle registration plates issued by Serbia would have to change them for Kosovo licence plates within two months. Prime Minister Albin Kurti said on Sunday it was a reciprocal move since Belgrade requires the same from Kosovo citizens entering Serbia.

More Stories
International

US secretary of state backs EU proposal aimed at salvaging Iran nuclear deal

Karachi

Building resilience in Karachi should be prime focus: Sherry

Entertainment

New British Council, Victoria and Albert Museum mark 75th anniversary of Pakistan

Karachi

Repair work of the roads damaged during rains started: Murtaza Wahab

National

McKeon reigns in Commonwealth pool as horror crash mars track cycling

Entertainment

Angelina ’s daughter Zahara is headed to Spelman College

Karachi

Murad urges Shanghai Group to complete houses for Block-I affected people

National

Chapman ton powers New Zealand to seven-wicket win over Scotland

Karachi

Pakistan Navy rescue, relief operations continue in flood-hit areas of Balochistan

National

RGA Official team wins Free Fire ‘Soobai’ Series title

1 of 4,495

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More