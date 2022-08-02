KP Assembly passes resolution demanding CEC to resign

Peshawar – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmakers in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday passed a resolution demanding the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner and other officeholders of the ECP, while the opposition benches opposed it on the assembly floor.

The resolution, moved by KP Ministers Shaukat Yusufzai and Taimur Jhagra, alleged that an “imported” government had been imposed on the nation against the will of the general populace after the elected PTI-led government in the centre had been overthrown with the assistance of a foreign power. It said Pakistan was currently experiencing economic and political crisis, and the only way to resolve it was by holding free and fair elections as soon as possible.

It said the House expressed its concerns about the Election Commissioner’s role and demanded that the Chief Elections Commissioner and other members of the Commission resign in order to allow for transparent elections. The resolution claimed that there were substantial evidences of the election commission’s partiality.

Maulana Lutfur Rehman, the parliamentarian leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F, claimed that the major political parties, including PPP, PML-N, and JUI-F, had repeatedly demanded fresh elections in the past when PTI ruled the country but the demand had not been heeded by the then PTI rulers. He said the joint opposition had succeeded in ousting the ‘selected’ prime minister through constitutional procedures, and it would serve out its term before calling fresh elections as scheduled.

Opposition lawmakers term resolution unconstitutional

“If the PTI wishes early elections in the country, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and the Punjab Assembly should be first dissolved,” said Sardar Hussain Babak, the leader of the Awami National Party.

He claimed that the PTI chairman was scared that a case of foreign funding would be brought against him and that the party had now started a campaign of disinformation against the ECP.

Ikhtiyar Wali Khan of the Pakistan Muslim League-N stated in response to the resolution that it was submitted and passed at a time when it was noted that there was not a sufficient quorum of members in the House to approve the motion.

He claimed that the opposition had already submitted a resolution calling for an early decision of the foreign funding case against the PTI as well as a resolution accusing the former prime minister Imran Khan of violating Article 6 of the Constitution, but that neither of those resolutions could be brought before the House.