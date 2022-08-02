APP

KP CM lays foundation stone of two housing projects

Peshawar – Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan and KP Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali here on Monday laid foundation stones of two housing projects which will be constructed by the Provincial Housing Authority (PHA) to facilitate people.

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone of the multi-storied commercial and residential buildings of Warsak-I and Rehman Baba Complex in Peshawar.

The projects will be completed at an estimated cost of Rs17 billion, which will have 1400 residential flats.

At Warsak-I, there would be 15 floors including three commercials and 10 residential besides two basements and children’s recreational facilities.

The Chief Minister was told that apart from the fire fighting system and emergency stairs and exits, retail shops, offices, food courts, parking, security system and safety measures will also be constructed.

The project will cost approximately Rs2146.79 million.

 

