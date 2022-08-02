Staff Reporter

Law minister meets secretary housing to resolve issue of Lawyers’ Housing Scheme

ISLAMABAD – Azam Nazeer Tarar, Federal Minister for Law and Justice, and M. Ahsan Bhoon, President Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) met Iftihkhar Ali Shallwani, Federal Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Works. During the course of meeting, both sides discussed the matters and issues pertaining to Park Road Housing Scheme, a project of Federal Government Employees Housing Authority and Supreme Court Bar Association.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

All including Quetta Corps Commander martyred in Pak Army chopper crash

National

Imran Khan summons PTI meeting after ECP’s verdict

Headlines

Akbar S. Babar wants Imran Khan to handover party to ‘ideological workers’

National

PM Shehbaz expresses concerns over safety of missing army officials

Coronavirus

Pakistan reports 392 fresh Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

Karachi

Building resilience in Karachi should be prime focus: Sherry

Entertainment

New British Council, Victoria and Albert Museum mark 75th anniversary of Pakistan

Headlines

ECP says PTI received prohibited funds

Karachi

Repair work of the roads damaged during rains started: Murtaza Wahab

National

CM Parvez Elahi to visit flood-hit areas of South Punjab

1 of 9,658

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More