Law minister meets secretary housing to resolve issue of Lawyers’ Housing Scheme

ISLAMABAD – Azam Nazeer Tarar, Federal Minister for Law and Justice, and M. Ahsan Bhoon, President Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) met Iftihkhar Ali Shallwani, Federal Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Works. During the course of meeting, both sides discussed the matters and issues pertaining to Park Road Housing Scheme, a project of Federal Government Employees Housing Authority and Supreme Court Bar Association.