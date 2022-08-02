Member of inter-provincial drug cartel held, drugs recovered
KARACHI – West zone police on Monday arrested a member of an inter-provincial drug cartel and recovered huge quantity of drugs from his possession. According to SSP West Farukh Raza, the drug peddler identified as Javed s/o Ishaq was arrested while he was going to supply drugs on a motorcycle. The police, during checking of his motorcycle, recovered 17kg hashish con-cealed tactfully. The accused used to transport drugs from Balochistan and supply in different parts of the city. A case had been registered and further investigations were underway.