Member of inter-provincial drug cartel held, drugs recovered

KARACHI – West zone police on Monday arrested a member of an inter-provincial drug car­tel and recovered huge quantity of drugs from his possession. According to SSP West Farukh Raza, the drug peddler identified as Javed s/o Ishaq was ar­rested while he was going to supply drugs on a mo­torcycle. The police, dur­ing checking of his mo­torcycle, recovered 17kg hashish con-cealed tact­fully. The accused used to transport drugs from Balochistan and supply in different parts of the city. A case had been reg­istered and further inves­tigations were underway.