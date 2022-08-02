Agencies

Mosaddek to lead Bangladesh in Zimbabwe decider

DHAKA    –     Bangla­desh have named all-rounder Mosaddek Hossain to lead the side in the series-deciding third Twenty20 against Zim­babwe in Harare on Tuesday. Mosaddek replaces Nurul Hasan as captain after the wicketkeeper-batsman was ruled out of the rest of the tour with a finger injury he sustained in Sunday’s seven-wicket win in the second match. The three-match se­ries in Harare is locked at 1-1 after Zimbabwe won the first by 17 runs. Mosaddek led Bangladesh’s comeback with a career-best 5-20 in the sec­ond match. A BCB statement on Monday also said that the experienced Mahmudullah Riyad will replace Nurul in the squad. Mahmudullah, who led Bangladesh’s T20 side for 43 matches until this series, is already in Zimbabwe as part of the one-day international squad. He was rested for the T20 series because Bangla­desh were trying to rebuild following 11 defeats in 13 matches since October 2021. Bangladesh will play three ODIs against Zimbabwe on August 5, 7 and 10.

More Stories
National

All including Quetta Corps Commander martyred in Pak Army chopper crash

National

Imran Khan summons PTI meeting after ECP’s verdict

Headlines

Akbar S. Babar wants Imran Khan to handover party to ‘ideological workers’

National

PM Shehbaz expresses concerns over safety of missing army officials

Coronavirus

Pakistan reports 392 fresh Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

Karachi

Building resilience in Karachi should be prime focus: Sherry

Entertainment

New British Council, Victoria and Albert Museum mark 75th anniversary of Pakistan

Headlines

ECP says PTI received prohibited funds

Karachi

Repair work of the roads damaged during rains started: Murtaza Wahab

National

CM Parvez Elahi to visit flood-hit areas of South Punjab

1 of 11,532

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More