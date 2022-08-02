Our Staff Reporter

Negligence, corruption not to be tolerated in flood affected areas: CM

QUETTA – Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Monday took notice of the complaints of flood victims who had received no food and relief items in Kila Saifullah.  The CM suspended Deputy Commissioner (DC), Kila Saifullah on his gross negligence, inefficiency and incompetence in managing relief camps, said news release.

On the instructions of the Chief Minister, the inspection team had been sent to Kila Saifullah to review the complaints of the victims. The team had directed to investigate the complaints and submit its report within 24 hours. The Chief Minister’s inspection team would also audit the relief activities in all the affected districts.

CM said any negligence, mismanagement and corruption in relief and rehabilitation activities in the flood affected areas was unacceptable. He added the government had released huge funds for the relief and rehabilitation of the victims in the flood hit areas of the province. Bizenjo instructed for the accurate use of aid funds and to expedite relief activities in all cases.

 

