Nepra all set to allow hike of Rs0.57 per unit in K-Electric power tariff

Islamabad – National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) is all set to allow an increase of Rs0.57/unit in power tariff of K-Electric (KE), which will raise the company’s average tariff to Rs26.08/unit.

NEPRA has conducted public hearing on the federal government motion with respect to Consumer End Tariff Recommendations of KE which will increase the price of electricity by Rs0.57/unit for K-Electric’s consumer for the first quarter of FY 2021-22. The hearing was presided over by Chairman NEPRA, Tauseef H Farooqui. Chairman NEPRA said that the regulator has started an inquiry into the technical malfunction at Guddu Power Plant.

He said that Neelam Jhelum project is closely monitored. “The problem can be determined only after the water is removed from the tunnel of the project,” he maintained. KE has asked for the increase in the first quarter adjustment of 2021-22. Joint Secretary Power Division, Mahfouz Bhatti, informed the hearing that K-Electric’s tariff is lower than other electricity companies in the country.

Despite this hike, K-Electric consumers will get a subsidy of Rs3.98/unit, he added. NEPRA official said that the current average electricity tariff of KE is Rs25.52/unit. If approved, K-Electric’s average tariff will be Rs26.08/unit, NEPRA officials added.

The authority has determined Periodic Adjustment in Tariff for the 1st Quarter of FY 2021 -22 for XWDlSCOs having uniform rate of Rs0.5715/unit for three months period and same has been notified vide SRO No 728(1)/2022 dated 31st May 2022. In accordance with the National Electricity Policy, 2021, the government may maintain a uniform consumer-end tariff for K-Electric and state-owned distribution companies (even after privatisation) through incorporation of direct/indirect subsidies. Accordingly, KE applicable uniform variable charge is also required to be modified so as to recover the revenue requirements of KE, determined by the authority consistent with the uniform national tariff of XWDlSCOs. The same has been approved by the federal government and it was decided that the same be submitted to the authority for consideration in terms of the provisions of the Act.

Instant motion was filed by the federal government with respect to Consumer End Tariff Recommendations of KE, under Section 7, 31(4) and 31(7) of the Act read with Rule 17 of the Rules so as to reconsider and issue for KE, modified uniform variable charge, to maintain uniform tariff across the country, to recover the revenue requirements of KE determined by the authority keeping in view the proposed targeted subsidy and cross subsidies. NEPRA has reserved the judgment after scrutiny of the data.