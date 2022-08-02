New office-bearers of PSTA elected

LAHORE – Prof Dr Muhammad Tahir, Mu­hammad Khalid Rehmani and Advocate Ahmad Ijaz Yousaf elected unopposed president, secretary and treasurer of the Pakistan Seniors Tennis Asso­ciation (PSTA) during the elec­tions of the association held at PTF Complex Islamabad. According to a spokesman of Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), in conformity with its constitution, the elections of the office-bearers of PSTA for the term 2022 to 2026 were held at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex, Islamabad, which were supervised by PTF Sec­retary, with Arif Qureshi as Chief Election Commissioner with nominated represen­tatives of the voting units from PLTA, STA, KPTA, BTA and ITA. PTF President Salim Saifullah congratulated the newly-elected office-bearers of PSTA and said: “It is a mat­ter of great satisfaction and the team of such experienced office-bearers will now lead the association.”