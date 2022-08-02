New office-bearers of PSTA elected
LAHORE – Prof Dr Muhammad Tahir, Muhammad Khalid Rehmani and Advocate Ahmad Ijaz Yousaf elected unopposed president, secretary and treasurer of the Pakistan Seniors Tennis Association (PSTA) during the elections of the association held at PTF Complex Islamabad. According to a spokesman of Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), in conformity with its constitution, the elections of the office-bearers of PSTA for the term 2022 to 2026 were held at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex, Islamabad, which were supervised by PTF Secretary, with Arif Qureshi as Chief Election Commissioner with nominated representatives of the voting units from PLTA, STA, KPTA, BTA and ITA. PTF President Salim Saifullah congratulated the newly-elected office-bearers of PSTA and said: “It is a matter of great satisfaction and the team of such experienced office-bearers will now lead the association.”