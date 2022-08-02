NICVD performs exemplary work in field of cardiovascular medicine across Pakistan

For the past 50+ years, NICVD has been doing exemplary work in the field of cardiovascular medicine. The founder, Dr. Muhammad Ali Kasim established this institute in 1963 with a vision to give heart patients another chance at life, and most importantly he wanted to do it free of cost. Today, NICVD operates hospitals in Karachi and multiple other cities throughout Sindh, with 2.3 million+ patients treated every year across all locations.

With satellite centers across Sindh, in Khairpur, Mithi, Nawabshah, Sukkar, Sehwan, Tando Muhamad Khan, Larkana and Lyari, NICVD has treated over 3 million patients since 2017, not to mention the additional 7 million+ treated in Karachi alone. In order to produce the next generation of cardiovascular specialists, NICVD is also recognized by the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) for providing courses for physicians, nurses, and nursing aids.

For the last 6 years, NICVD has been acting as the frontline force fighting against the rise of cardiovascular diseases. In order to tackle these diseases, NICVD has established 24 award-winning Chest Pain Units (CPUs) across Sindh with the goal to provide speedy and efficient diagnoses to patients reporting early symptoms of cardiovascular diseases. These units work tirelessly and are open 24/7 throughout the year to serve Pakistani citizens. As a result, more than 800,000 patients have been treated and approximately 18,000 lives have been saved, free of charge. It would be safe to say that the establishment of NICVD’s CPUs has been one of its most commendable achievements.

The institute, now equipped with multiple wards, is flourishing under a solid leadership team and a dedicated and highly trained staff. The wards are equipped with state-of-the-art equipment run by a team of surgeons, cardiologists, and nurses who strive to provide the patients with the best treatment possible.

As mentioned earlier, all patients at NICVD are treated free of cost, however, running such a large hospital comes with a hefty operation cost. Primarily running on Government of Sindh’s funds.

This institute has put Pakistan on the global map for treatment of cardiovascular diseases. We as a nation should make it a priority to encourage and celebrate institutions like NICVD to see more great work done for the country’s wellbeing.