Nod given to expand Rescue 1122 to all tehsils

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has accorded approval to expand the scope of Rescue 1122 to all the tehsils of the province. He disclosed that the scope of emergency services would be expanded to 86 more tehsils this year. He said motorbike rescue service would also be extended to a further 27 districts in 2022. Parvez maintained that his government had started the Rescue 1122 service which is a worthwhile and commendable institution of the province. “The foundation of this institution was laid during my previous tenure and, today, it is recognized not only in Pakistan but the world over,” he said. He added that the rescuers’ job is equivalent to serving humanity.

CM PARVEZ CONDOLES LOSS OF LIVES

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of 10 members of a family who lost their lives due to caving in the roof of a house in the Tatta Pani area of Rawalakot. He extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved heirs and added that the Punjab government stands with them in this hour of grief.

AUSTRALIAN HIGH COMMISSIONER

CALLS ON PA SPEAKER

Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Neil Hawkins met with Speaker Punjab Assembly M Sabtain Khan in the Assembly Chamber on Monday. The PA speaker told the Australian envoy that the PTI and the allied party Pakistan Muslim League were paying full attention to the solution of public problems. Sibtain said that Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi was an experienced politician and he will serve the people of the province without discrimination.

Talking about composition of the provincial and national legislatures, Sibtain said that seats had been reserved for women and minority communities in the national and provincial assemblies of Pakistan. Women and minorities can also contest elections on general seats, he added. The speaker said that the standing committees would be made fully functional and he had started homework for this. “I have got the opportunity to visit the assemblies of Great Britain and other countries. I will bring more improvements in the Punjab Assembly,” he said. The PA speaker said the Punjab Assembly had started zero hour which was a new tool in Pakistani parliamentary history.

He said the PTI under the leadership of Chairman Imran Khan fought an unprecedented struggle for the promotion of democracy. The speaker also showed the delegation round the new Assembly building and the House. “The new building of the Punjab Assembly is a masterpiece of art”, Neil Hawkins observed. He also welcomed the appointment of Neil Hawkins as High Commissioner to Pakistan while the Australian High Commissioner congratulated M Sibtain Khan on becoming the Speaker of the Punjab Assembly.