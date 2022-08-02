Our Staff Reporter

OGRA reduces LPG price by Rs29.56 per 11.8kg cylinder

ISLAMABAD    –   Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Monday issued a price-revision notification of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for August, decreasing the commodity price by Rs29.56 per 11.8-kilogramme cylinder.

According to the notification, the authority reduced the locally produced LPG price by Rs2.50 per kilogramme. After the revised price, the LPG cylinder would be sold in the open market at Rs2,571.41 in August, which was available at Rs2,600.97 in July. Whereas, the per Metric Ton (MT) LPG rate has been fixed at Rs217,916.22 for the current month. The commodity sale price per MT was Rs220,421.22 during the last month.

