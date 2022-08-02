Pakistan Army, PLA are brothers in arms, says COAS

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said Monday that China’s Peoples’ Liberation Army (PLA) and Pakistan Army are brothers in arms and their relationship would continue to contribute towards safeguarding their collective interests.

COAS stated this while speaking as Chief Guest at the ceremony held to mark the 95th anniversary of the founding of the PLA here at the General Headquarters (GHQ). The ceremony was also attended by Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong along with embassy officials, besides officers from the tri-services of Pakistan.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS felicitated the PLA and lauded its role in China’s defence, security and nation building. Highlighting various facets of the deep-rooted ties between the two states, militaries and the people, the army chief said, “Pakistan-China relationship is unique and robust that has proven its resilience in the face of challenges.”

Speaking on this occasion, the Chinese ambassador thanked the COAS for hosting the reception on the eve of the PLA’s 95th foundation day anniversary. The Chinese ambassador said, “China & Pakistan are iron brothers, all-weather friends & strategic partners. The recent meeting of China-Pakistan Joint Committee of Cooperation held at China has set up an important platform for military collaborations, which will serve effectively for military-to-military relations between the two countries.”

Pakistan values its relations with the Netherlands: COAS

Ambassador of Netherlands to Pakistan Wouter Plomp paid a farewell call on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Monday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed. The Army Chief said Pakistan values its relations with the Netherlands and earnestly looks forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests.

He thanked the ambassador for his services and appreciated his contribution in fostering strong ties between the two countries.

On the occasion, the Ambassador appreciated Pakistan’s role for regional stability and ensured to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.