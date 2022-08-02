Pakistan Army pledges two-day ration to flood affected across country: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army on Monday pledged its share of two days rations to flood affected population in Balochistan, Sindh, Southern Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Gilgit Baltistan. The subject relief items including Flour, Sugar, Rice, Tea , Cooking Oil , Milk Powder and pulses would be distributed by Army Formations to flood victims in different areas, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.