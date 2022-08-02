Agencies

Pakistan Army pledges two-day ration to flood affected across country: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army on Monday pledged its share of two days rations to flood affected population in Balochistan, Sindh, Southern Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Gilgit Baltistan. The subject relief items including Flour, Sugar, Rice, Tea , Cooking Oil , Milk Powder and pulses  would be distributed by Army Formations to flood victims in different areas, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Khawaja Asif for renewal of pledge to free Kashmir on ‘Youm-e-Istehsal’

National

Imran Khan’s no confidence in CEC is eyewash: Khursheed Shah

National

Raja Riaz asks Imran Khan to clear his status over corruption charges

National

‘Secrecy of ballot breached’ in Punjab Assembly Speaker election, LHC told

National

PTI MNAs resignations being accepted on basis of pick and choose: Asad Umar

National

Monsoon rains kill over 434 people, 24,000 livestock across country

National

Death toll from Balochistan floods rises to 136

National

10 die as roof collapses in AJK

National

No shortage of electricity in country: Power Ministry

National

PM condoles with family of Shaheed Lt. Col. Laeeq Baig Mirza

1 of 9,651

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More