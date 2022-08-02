APP

Pakistan Navy rescue, relief operations continue in flood-hit areas of Balochistan

KARACHI    –    Pakistan Navy Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief (HADR) operations on Monday continued in different areas of Balochi-stan.

In the recent heavy rains spell and flash floods, Pakistan Navy through utilizing its resources was providing support to the Civil Administration of Balochistan in undergoing rescue and relief operations, a Pakistan Navy media release said.

Pakistan Navy has set up a tent village at Bela near Uthal to provide shelter to the locals who have lost their homes in the flash floods. Food and health facilities are being provided to the displaced per­sons at the tent vil-lage.

Moreover, free medical camps were es­tablished in the area to provide first aid and free medical facilities to the locals. A dedicated team of doc-tors and paramed­ical staff is providing treatment and free medicines to the aggrieved populace.

Pakistan Navy helicopters continued their operations in transporting ra-tion bags, cooked food and relief goods at far-flung rural areas of Lasbela District.

Pakistan Navy, alongwith civil govern­ment and various philanthropist or-gani­zations, was providing continuous assis­tance to the flood stricken people while transitioning to rehabilitation operation in the worst affected areas. The relief operation in Balochistan is a practical manifestation of the Pakistan Navy’s re­solve to extend all-out support to fellow countrymen in their hour of need

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

All including Quetta Corps Commander martyred in Pak Army chopper crash

National

Imran Khan summons PTI meeting after ECP’s verdict

Headlines

Akbar S. Babar wants Imran Khan to handover party to ‘ideological workers’

National

PM Shehbaz expresses concerns over safety of missing army officials

Coronavirus

Pakistan reports 392 fresh Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

Karachi

Building resilience in Karachi should be prime focus: Sherry

Entertainment

New British Council, Victoria and Albert Museum mark 75th anniversary of Pakistan

Headlines

ECP says PTI received prohibited funds

Karachi

Repair work of the roads damaged during rains started: Murtaza Wahab

National

CM Parvez Elahi to visit flood-hit areas of South Punjab

1 of 9,661

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More