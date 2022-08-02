News Desk

Pakistan reports 392 fresh Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

Pakistan has reported a decline in fresh Covid-19 cases as the country has registered 392 infection cases during the last 24 hours.

The National Institute of Health (NIH) stated that during the past 24 hours, a total of 13,822 tests COVID-19 diagnostic tests were conducted, of which 392 samples came back positive.

Following the detection of new cases, the COVID-19 positivity ratio stood 2.84 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 3.35 percent.

According to the data issued by NIH, 156 COVID-19 patients were being treated in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) across the country at different medical facilities.

Meanwhile, the National Institute of Health has advised strict adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs), including mask wearing and social distancing during Muharram gatherings.

Gathering and majalis to remember the Shuhada-e-Karbala (martyrs of Karbala) have started as the country observes the first day of the month of Muharram to mark the beginning of the new Islamic year.

