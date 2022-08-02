APP

Pakistan will soon become polio-free: President Rotary Int’l

KARACHI    –   President of Rotary International (RI) Jen­nifer Jones on Monday expressed hope that Pakistan would soon achieve the status of a polio-free country.

Jennifer, the fist wom­an to become president of Rotary International, is on a week-long tour to Pakistan. Addressing a press briefing at a ho­tel here, she thanked the Pakistani government, the media and the civil society for support-ing the Eradication of Polio programme, and hoped that the country would soon become Polio-free.

She urged the media to play its role in creating awareness on routine immun-ization which could help eradicating the virus in Pakistan.

Jennifer said that Ro­tary International had significantly contribut­ed towards eradication of polio from the world.The organisation’s Po­lioPlus investment in Pakistan for polio erad­ication was US$ 353.8 million, and overall its global contribution had been around US$ 2.5 billion, she added.

She said that the or­ganisation was commit­ted to continue contrib­uting until the world became polio free.

The RI president said that the organisation had rendered valuable services in Pakistan, adding that it was time to start, with a new com­mitment, new welfare projects in the country from the platform of RI.

Jennifer said that RI members believed in a shared responsibility to take ac-tion on the most persistent issues around the world. The organisation was con-stantly trying to im­prove people’s lifestyle and economic situation through welfare proj­ects, she mentioned.

The organisation was working in more than 200 countries of the world and its 1.4 million members were constant­ly striving to improve the lives of their communi­ties and country folks, she said. Jennifer said, “We provide service to others, promote integ­rity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through our fellowship of business, profes-sional, and com­munity leaders.”

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

ECP added 115,100 voters ‘shown dead’ to voters’ list

National

PTI to hold power show in Islamabad on Aug 14

National

Pakistan Navy Ship Taimur visited Malaysia and participated in a bilateral exercise MALPAK IV

National

Rains, floods claim three more lives in Pakistan: NDMA

Islamabad

Punjab chief secretary declines to work with new govt

Islamabad

Prohibited funding case: FIA summons PTI’s Asad Qaiser

National

Pakistan Consulate Birmingham holds reception for CWG contingent

National

Three children die from gastro in Matyari

Islamabad

Pillion riding also banned in Islamabad

Karachi

11 fishermen swim to safety as boat sank off Karachi

1 of 9,697

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More