Pakistan will soon become polio-free: President Rotary Int’l

KARACHI – President of Rotary International (RI) Jen­nifer Jones on Monday expressed hope that Pakistan would soon achieve the status of a polio-free country.

Jennifer, the fist wom­an to become president of Rotary International, is on a week-long tour to Pakistan. Addressing a press briefing at a ho­tel here, she thanked the Pakistani government, the media and the civil society for support-ing the Eradication of Polio programme, and hoped that the country would soon become Polio-free.

She urged the media to play its role in creating awareness on routine immun-ization which could help eradicating the virus in Pakistan.

Jennifer said that Ro­tary International had significantly contribut­ed towards eradication of polio from the world.The organisation’s Po­lioPlus investment in Pakistan for polio erad­ication was US$ 353.8 million, and overall its global contribution had been around US$ 2.5 billion, she added.

She said that the or­ganisation was commit­ted to continue contrib­uting until the world became polio free.

The RI president said that the organisation had rendered valuable services in Pakistan, adding that it was time to start, with a new com­mitment, new welfare projects in the country from the platform of RI.

Jennifer said that RI members believed in a shared responsibility to take ac-tion on the most persistent issues around the world. The organisation was con-stantly trying to im­prove people’s lifestyle and economic situation through welfare proj­ects, she mentioned.

The organisation was working in more than 200 countries of the world and its 1.4 million members were constant­ly striving to improve the lives of their communi­ties and country folks, she said. Jennifer said, “We provide service to others, promote integ­rity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through our fellowship of business, profes-sional, and com­munity leaders.”