Pakistan will soon become polio-free: President Rotary Int’l
KARACHI – President of Rotary International (RI) Jennifer Jones on Monday expressed hope that Pakistan would soon achieve the status of a polio-free country.
Jennifer, the fist woman to become president of Rotary International, is on a week-long tour to Pakistan. Addressing a press briefing at a hotel here, she thanked the Pakistani government, the media and the civil society for support-ing the Eradication of Polio programme, and hoped that the country would soon become Polio-free.
She urged the media to play its role in creating awareness on routine immun-ization which could help eradicating the virus in Pakistan.
Jennifer said that Rotary International had significantly contributed towards eradication of polio from the world.The organisation’s PolioPlus investment in Pakistan for polio eradication was US$ 353.8 million, and overall its global contribution had been around US$ 2.5 billion, she added.
She said that the organisation was committed to continue contributing until the world became polio free.
The RI president said that the organisation had rendered valuable services in Pakistan, adding that it was time to start, with a new commitment, new welfare projects in the country from the platform of RI.
Jennifer said that RI members believed in a shared responsibility to take ac-tion on the most persistent issues around the world. The organisation was con-stantly trying to improve people’s lifestyle and economic situation through welfare projects, she mentioned.
The organisation was working in more than 200 countries of the world and its 1.4 million members were constantly striving to improve the lives of their communities and country folks, she said. Jennifer said, “We provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through our fellowship of business, profes-sional, and community leaders.”