Past in Perspective

Like a blazing comet, I’ve traversed infinite nights, interstellar spaces of the imagination, voluptuousness and fear.

–Antonio Tabucchi

The biggest comet that has ever been seen is through the Hubble telescope. According to the observations made, the icy comet is travelling at a rate of 22,000 mph towards the sun from the edge of our solar system. Scientists has said that the comet should cause no concern for us on Earth because it will not pass from anywhere near us. The closest approach that it is set on making is to the sun and in that too, it will be at least 1 billion miles away. Closer observations of the comet revealed that its nucleus is made up of ice, rock and dust and that it has a width of 85 miles. It is fifty times bigger than other comets and has a mass that is estimated be to 100,000 times greater than other typical comets.