Agencies

PM condoles with family of Shaheed Lt. Col. Laeeq Baig Mirza

QUETTA – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif visited the residence of Shaheed Lt. Col. Laeeq Baig Mirza here on Monday, condoled with the bereaved family and offered Fateha for the departed soul. The prime minister paid tributes to the sacrifices of martyred for the protection, security and defence of the motherland, adding, “Martyred are our heroes”.He said that the sacrifices of martyred were the source of pride for the armed forces and the whole nation. The prime minister said that the whole nation was indebted to the martyred and their brave families. Lt. Col. Laeeq Baig Mirza was martyred by terrorists near Ziarat.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

UAE President telephones COAS, condoles martyrdom of army officers in helicopter crash

National

Commander of Hungarian Defence Forces calls on CJCSC Gen Nadeem Raza

National

FM Bilawal, Thai counterpart discuss bilateral ties

National

Pakistan makes strong demarche to India on worsening situation in IIOJK

National

COAS Gen Bajwa visits newly raised Army Cyber Command

National

Prohibited funding case: ECP issues show-cause notice to Imran Khan, directs to appear

National

Imran Khan to contest by-elections from nine constituencies of NA: Sources

National

Mushaal terms August 5 darkest day of modern Kashmir history

National

FM writes to OIC Secretary General on alarming situation in IIOJK

National

Pakistan always stand by Kashmiris’ in their freedom struggle: Air Chief

1 of 9,675

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More