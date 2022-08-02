PTI will stage protest outside ECP on Thursday: Imran

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said Monday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government that was allegedly imposed through foreign conspiracy had lost its credibility both nationally and internationally to an extent that the Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa had to request for early release of IMF tranche.

Speaking at the party’s National Council meeting here, the ex-premier said that the current abysmal economic situation of the country clearly indicated that the ruling coalition never came with a plan or a roadmap to stabilise the economy due to which the country was inching towards a default. “Today the coalition government has made Pakistan the fourth country in the world nearing default.”

Referring to the establishment, he added that those who could have stopped the conspiracy are also responsible for what is happening in the country because he was not ousted due to corruption; rather all economic indicators showed that the PTI government was performing exceptionally well on all fronts.

The PTI chairman said that the public was certainly under the burden of inflation due to the “incompetent and power hungry rulers who are busy in closing the corruption cases filed against them.”

The former prime minister demanded that an emergency should be imposed in the country at this time so as no one could send money abroad.

Comparing PTI government’s performance with the coalition government, he said that record tax revenue was collected during his party’s tenure, adding that the external deficit was $500 million in March and now it is $2.6 billion.

“Inflation in our government was 17 per cent and today it has reached 38 percent,” he said and claimed that his government provided the most jobs during the Covid-19 crisis. He accused that PM Shehbaz Sharif, in the past, spent Rs50 billion on his self-projection through advertisements while PTI thought about future generations by planting billions of trees. “The people after seeing advertisements used to think that a genius like (PM) Shehbaz didn’t come to Pakistan,” he berated the premier. He added that premier Shehbaz exposed himself before the people since he took oath of his office

Khan said that intra-party elections would be held in the PTI after the general elections by using technology in order to ensure transparency and meritocracy in the party.

The former premier stressed the need for working on the party’s ideology as he said that he realised in these four months that some of the party members do not know about its ideology.

He stated that the PTI chose its leaders through the Insaf Students Federation (ISF) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by holding elections within the federation. “We are going to follow the same electoral process as that of ISF to choose leaders based on merit,” he added. He said that PTI has become a big party as leaders like Murad Saeed have emerged in the party through ISF.

Comparing his party with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Khan said that there was no concept of merit within these parties due to which they shrunk fast and reduced to some specific pockets.

The PTI chairman recalled that the PTI government tried its best to introduce electronic voting machines (EVM) to ensure free and transparent elections but the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja allegedly “sabotaged all their efforts to secure the system of rigging for PPP and PML-N.”

He announced that the PTI would hold a protest outside the ECP (Election Commission of Pakistan) office in Islamabad on August 4 to demand CEC’s resignation.

Khan said that the assemblies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab had passed resolutions against the CEC, stating that they had lost confidence in him. “The commission should under no circumstances conduct the next general elections,” he asserted.

He further said that despite “all these cabals of crooks gathered against PTI, his party would get a two-third majority in the next elections, as these corrupt rulers were exposed before the people within a few months.”

Berating the coalition government, the former prime minister said that these parties were not interested in rectifying the economy or reducing inflation but were only interested in obtaining the NRO-II by ending corruption cases worth Rs 1,100 billion against them.

He went on to say that senior leaders of both PML-N and PPP had been criticizing each other since 1988 and joined hands instantly to topple the well-performing PTI government. “This is because their only motto was to preserve the looted money since they have no ideology and are only hungry for power.”