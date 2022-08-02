Our Staff Reporter

QWP leader urges KP govt to declare areas affected by flood calamity hit

PESHAWAR    –    Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) pro­vincial chairman Sikandar Ha­yat Sherpao on Monday asked the government to declare the flood-stricken districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa calamity hit and compensate the people for loss­es.

Addressing a news conference here, he said the flash floods trig­gered by heavy monsoon rains caused human and material loss­es in various parts of the prov­ince. On the occasion former town member Khurram Shehzad Bacha of PTI from Lala Union Council in Peshawar along with his support­ers announced to join QWP.

Sikandar Sherpao said the floods damaged standing crops, roads, bridges, houses and other infra­structure in Mardan, Charsadda, Swabi, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Chitral and other districts in Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa. However, he said neither the Chief Minister nor any provincial minister bothered to visit the flood-hit areas to as­sess the damage and provide relief to the affected people.

He expressed grief over the loss of precious lives during the rain-related incidents and asked the government to announce a comprehensive compensation package for the affectees.

Sikandar Sherpao condemned the use of teargas and baton charge against peaceful protesters in Dera Ismail Khan. He said the flow of water was diverted to save certain villages from flood in Dera Ismail Khan, which prompted the local people to stage a protest. He said three protesters were injured in the use of force.

Expressing concern over the worsening law and order situa­tion in various parts of the prov­ince, the QWP leader said the in­cidents of targeted killings were taking place in North Waziristan, Khyber, Dera Ismail Khan, pro­vincial metropolis Peshawar and other places in the province. He also said that at least 50 cops from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police were martyred since Janu­ary this year, urging the govern­ment to take solid steps to pre­vent targeted killings or else the situation would take a turn for the worse.

