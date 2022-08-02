QWP leader urges KP govt to declare areas affected by flood calamity hit
PESHAWAR – Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial chairman Sikandar Hayat Sherpao on Monday asked the government to declare the flood-stricken districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa calamity hit and compensate the people for losses.
Addressing a news conference here, he said the flash floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains caused human and material losses in various parts of the province. On the occasion former town member Khurram Shehzad Bacha of PTI from Lala Union Council in Peshawar along with his supporters announced to join QWP.
Sikandar Sherpao said the floods damaged standing crops, roads, bridges, houses and other infrastructure in Mardan, Charsadda, Swabi, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Chitral and other districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, he said neither the Chief Minister nor any provincial minister bothered to visit the flood-hit areas to assess the damage and provide relief to the affected people.
He expressed grief over the loss of precious lives during the rain-related incidents and asked the government to announce a comprehensive compensation package for the affectees.
Sikandar Sherpao condemned the use of teargas and baton charge against peaceful protesters in Dera Ismail Khan. He said the flow of water was diverted to save certain villages from flood in Dera Ismail Khan, which prompted the local people to stage a protest. He said three protesters were injured in the use of force.
Expressing concern over the worsening law and order situation in various parts of the province, the QWP leader said the incidents of targeted killings were taking place in North Waziristan, Khyber, Dera Ismail Khan, provincial metropolis Peshawar and other places in the province. He also said that at least 50 cops from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police were martyred since January this year, urging the government to take solid steps to prevent targeted killings or else the situation would take a turn for the worse.