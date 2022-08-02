Railway to transport relief items to flood-hit free of cost: Saad

LAHORE – The Pakistan Railways will transport relief items of all charity organisations free of cost to the flood affected people. Railways Minister Khwaja Saad Rafique said this while presiding over a meeting here on Monday in which briefing was given on measures related to provision of ration and medical assistance in the flood affected areas of Balochistan. Railways medical teams had left for helping flood victims in Balochistan’s flood-hit areas, the meeting was told. During the meeting, a direction was given to set up relief camps at Jhal Magsi, Qila Abdullah and Noshki. Railway teams were present on call in Kan Mehtarzai and Usta Muhammad, the meeting was informed. It was also told that work had been started to establish points in Karachi, Multan, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Sahiwal and Lahore stations to collect relief items from welfare organisations and philanthropists. The Railway teams had been directed to stay in touch with district administration of Sindh and Balochistan besides the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA). Scouts were also included in the teams to help the railways administration. Welfare General Manager Shoaib Adil had been appointed as focal person for the flood relief operation. He could be contacted on 03008368753 round-the-clock. The railway employees from grade 17 to 22 should submit their one-day salary in the flood relief fund. The minister said that he would personally monitor the flood relief campaign.

SMBR REVIEWS RELIEF MEASURES IN DG KHAN FLOOD-HIT AREAS

Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) and Punjab Relief Commissioner, Zahid Akhtar Zaman on Monday reviewed the relief activities and flood situation in Dera Ghazi Khan during a meeting in the commissioner’s office.

In a statement issued here, he directed the authorities concerned to speed up the relief operations in the flood affected areas. The number of mobile veterinary dispensaries should be increased in flood-affected areas, he instructed. He said that mobile veterinary dispensaries should be called immediately from other districts if needed.

The SMBR said that medical examination of each person and vaccination of cattle should be completed as soon as possible as there was high chance of any outbreak in flood affected areas. He also instructed to adopt precautionary measures to avoid any untoward situation. He said that transparent survey for redressing the damages should be conducted, adding that all out efforts were being made to provide relief to the people during the current time of trail.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General Faisal Fareed while giving a briefing to the commissioner said that during the recent monsoon and floods in Punjab, 401,970 acres of land had been flooded. He claimed that timely relief operation was initiated by the district administration and PDMA with 61 boats and 444 rescuers, adding that all resources were used to provide relief to the people. He said 7,819 people have been provided with medical treatment facilities in the flood relief camp. There were 29 relief camps in the flood affected areas of DG Khan Division and Mianwali, 1,516 people from 176 families were living in the flood relief camp, he briefed. All persons in the relief camp were provided with three meals a day, including clean water, he said.

The treatment facilities were still ongoing. He said tents have been distributed in 2,666 households, public awareness was being provided to take precautionary measures to prevent any untoward situation. He said PDMA staff was working 24/7 to guide the public.

Later, relief commissioner along with the PDMA and divisional officers visited the flood affected areas of Tehsil Taunsa Sharif and assessed the damages caused by the flood and inquired about the facilities provided by the district administration.

LIVESTOCK SECRETARY REVIEWS MEASURES FOR FLOOD-HIT AREAS

Punjab Livestock Secretary M Malik Bhulla has said that flood relief camps of the department are working in 435 flood sectors and 314 sub-sectors, established across the province. He said the department had made all arrangements to cope with the flood situation. More than 4,000 veterinary staff was offering their services in flood camps, he added. He further said that 42 mobile veterinary laboratories were carrying out diagnostic services in the affected districts.

The Livestock secretary said that vaccination was also being carried out in areas where there was threat of possible spread of diseases. Emergency medicines were also available in abundance in flood relief camps to deal with any emergency like situation, he added.

The secretary said that awareness programmes were also underway to sensitise people regarding taking care of animals during the situation of flood.