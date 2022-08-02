Raja Riaz asks Imran Khan to clear his status over corruption charges

ISLAMABAD – The opposition and treasury benches in Monday’s National Assembly proceedings were seemingly agreed to form a special committee over a recent report in a newspaper regarding funding for PTI.

A senior PML-N member Ayaz Sadiq, on a point of order, floated a proposal to form a special committee to thoroughly discuss the news report about transfer of funding to the PTI. However, the chair did not give its ruling to form a committee on it. Opposition leader in the National assembly Raja Riaz Ahmed, on a point order, said that PTI chief Imran Khan should clear his status over the corruption case against him. “I would tender resignation, if Imran Khan rejoins the parliament,” he claimed.

Another PTI’s dissident member/ PAC chairman Noor Alam Khan, on his turn, strongly criticised the economic policies of the present government. “Finance minister has failed in economic policies,” he said, adding that the diesel rate has reduced in the world but increased in Pakistan.

Earlier, Parliamentary Secretary for Energy Rana Iradat Sharif Khan said that electricity service cables from pole to meter, in most of the urban areas, are in good working conditions to limit the theft and losses within permissible limits. Responding to a question during the Question Hour, he said independent cables are installed to each individual connection. He said in some cases, problems are there in remote and rural areas where service to service connections are installed. He informed that aerial bundled cables are now being installed in theft prone areas to counter direct hooking as well as for ensuring safety. “In narrow streets where cables cannot be secured properly, four-core cables are being installed after removal of individual cables,” he said, adding that the power distribution companies are focusing on properly secure and improve the distribution system cables.

Answering a question, he said the cost of free supply of electricity to employees is borne by concerned power distribution companies.