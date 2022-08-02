Reduce load shedding in Punjab

Time and Time again the news of Load shedding and power outages in cities other than Karachi are overlooked because of the news of Load shedding in Karachi. Why is it that this is always made the main focus while there are many cities facing the same issues while some are even worse off? Recently Lahore had faced 8 to 16 hours of load shedding and this had not been covered by the media the same way Karachi’s load shedding is covered. Islamabad also faced 8-hour load shedding day and night for over a week and Karachi is only dealing with 3-hour load shedding comparatively people in Karachi are better off but they are the only ones that are being heard. Areas like Jhelum, Attock, Murree, Chakwal, Rawalpindi, Taxila, Islamabad, and many more have also been facing 8-hour load shedding for over a week and in the rural areas of Punjab, there was load shedding of 14 hours.

As a citizen of Lahore, the temperature is far worse than that of Karachi with temperatures going as high as 42 degrees Celsius and Lahore dealing with load shedding of 8 to 16 hours. I am tired of seeing the concerns of the citizens of other cities being ignored. I believe that the issues faced by Lahore are equally important if not more important taking into consideration the timings of load shedding and temperature in Lahore. The media should focus on the load shedding happening in other parts of Pakistan especially Lahore which had been dealing with 16-hour load shedding.

NABEEHA ZIA,

Lahore.