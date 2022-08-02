Relief operations continue in flood hit areas of Sindh, Balochistan

KARACHI – Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC) Sindh branch, follow-ing heavy monsoon rains and flood situation, dispatched relief items to af-fected districts of Sindh and deployed its technical teams to install water purification plants in Balochistan.

According to a press release is­sued here on Monday PRC Sindh in an emergency meeting chaired by provincial secretary, Kanwar Was­eem, decided to immediately send relief items to the areas affected by heavy rains and floods.

Kanwar informed the meeting that a large number of relief items were being dispatched to Thatta, Badin, and Dadu.

The relief items included stoves, hygiene kits for children and wom­en, mosqui-to nets, kitchen sets, jerry cans, tarpaulin sheets, hurri­cane lamps, shelter tool kits, blan­kets, jackets, water filter, shawls and buckets etc, he added.

PRC-Sindh was also sending a technical team of volunteers to the district of Jhal Magsi to help the Balochistan Red Crescent to install a water purifica-tion plant, which will provide the flood-affected people with thousands of li-tres of clean drinking water on daily basis