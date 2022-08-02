Agencies

Relief operations continue in flood hit areas of Sindh, Balochistan

KARACHI     –   Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC) Sindh branch, follow-ing heavy monsoon rains and flood situation, dispatched relief items to af-fected districts of Sindh and deployed its technical teams to install water purification plants in Balochistan.

According to a press release is­sued here on Monday PRC Sindh in an emergency meeting chaired by provincial secretary, Kanwar Was­eem, decided to immediately send relief items to the areas affected by heavy rains and floods.

Kanwar informed the meeting that a large number of relief items were being dispatched to Thatta, Badin, and Dadu.

The relief items included stoves, hygiene kits for children and wom­en, mosqui-to nets, kitchen sets, jerry cans, tarpaulin sheets, hurri­cane lamps, shelter tool kits, blan­kets, jackets, water filter, shawls and buckets etc, he added.

PRC-Sindh was also sending a technical team of volunteers to the district of Jhal Magsi to help the Balochistan Red Crescent to install a water purifica-tion plant, which will provide the flood-affected people with thousands of li-tres of clean drinking water on daily basis

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

All including Quetta Corps Commander martyred in Pak Army chopper crash

National

Imran Khan summons PTI meeting after ECP’s verdict

Headlines

Akbar S. Babar wants Imran Khan to handover party to ‘ideological workers’

National

PM Shehbaz expresses concerns over safety of missing army officials

Coronavirus

Pakistan reports 392 fresh Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

Karachi

Building resilience in Karachi should be prime focus: Sherry

Entertainment

New British Council, Victoria and Albert Museum mark 75th anniversary of Pakistan

Headlines

ECP says PTI received prohibited funds

Karachi

Repair work of the roads damaged during rains started: Murtaza Wahab

National

CM Parvez Elahi to visit flood-hit areas of South Punjab

1 of 9,661

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More