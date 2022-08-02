Relief operations continue in flood hit areas of Sindh, Balochistan
KARACHI – Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC) Sindh branch, follow-ing heavy monsoon rains and flood situation, dispatched relief items to af-fected districts of Sindh and deployed its technical teams to install water purification plants in Balochistan.
According to a press release issued here on Monday PRC Sindh in an emergency meeting chaired by provincial secretary, Kanwar Waseem, decided to immediately send relief items to the areas affected by heavy rains and floods.
Kanwar informed the meeting that a large number of relief items were being dispatched to Thatta, Badin, and Dadu.
The relief items included stoves, hygiene kits for children and women, mosqui-to nets, kitchen sets, jerry cans, tarpaulin sheets, hurricane lamps, shelter tool kits, blankets, jackets, water filter, shawls and buckets etc, he added.
PRC-Sindh was also sending a technical team of volunteers to the district of Jhal Magsi to help the Balochistan Red Crescent to install a water purifica-tion plant, which will provide the flood-affected people with thousands of li-tres of clean drinking water on daily basis