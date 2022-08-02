Repair work of the roads damaged during rains started: Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI – Administrator Karachi Bar­rister Murtaza Barrister Mur­taza Wahab on Monday said that the repair work of the roads dam­aged during the rains has been started. “The sewerage lines affected by the rains in many areas have been repaired. The restoration work is going on rapidly, the party leadership and Sindh Chief Minister have directed to repair the roads and sewerage lines on priority ba-sis. Efforts are being made to complete all these works as soon as possible so that the citi­zens can get convenience,” the Administrator expressed these views while visiting the Old City area and various roads in district South, said a statement.

Senior Director Municipal Services Mazhar Khan, district administration offic-ers and engineers also accompanied him on this occasion.

The Administrator Karachi reviewed the rehabilitation work of sewerage lines adja­cent to Shaheen Complex and Saddar and said that these sew­erage lines were affected dur­ing rains.

“At some places, the sewer­age lines were sunk into the ground, due to which the sur­rounding areas faced sewage problems, but now this prob­lem is being solved.

The repair work of the af­fected sewerage lines at PIDC has been completed while the rehabilitation of sewerage lines in the Old City area is also going on at a fast pace,” he added.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the recent rains in the city were unusual, which af­fected the basic infrastructure, especially in various parts of the south district.

He said that if all these prob­lems were not dealt with in time, the citizens would have faced more problems, so the Sindh government, by combin­ing various departments and working in a coordinated man­ner, made drainage possible quick-ly, due to which the situ­ation remained under control.

He said that special atten­tion was given to Tower and I.I.Chundrigar Road in South District and arrangements were made so that rainwater could drain out directly into the sea. “Drainage is also being con­tinuously monitored in Khara­dar, Mithadar and other adjoin­ing areas and the concerned officers have been instructed to remove any obstruction in the drainage of rainwater by taking immediate steps,” he added.

The Administrator Karachi said that the process of clean­ing the rain drains is also go­ing on without any break due to which the water level in the drains did not rise and their flow remained normal.

He said that special attention has been given to choked points in drains and taking advantage of past experiences, special mechanism has been devised.

He said that necessary ma­chinery, pumps, vehicles and personnel required for drain­age have been deployed in dif­ferent areas.

“Concerned engineers are continuously monitoring the situation, especially in the low-lying areas,” Barrister Murtaza Wahab said.