Restaurants sealed in Peshawar, several arrested
PESHAWAR – The district administration has sealed three restaurants for insanitary conditions and also arrested the owners of five hostels during raids on Monday.
An official said that on the directive of Deputy Commissioner Shafiullah Khan, a team of the district administration raided hotels on University Road late at night and sealed Afghan Sadaqat Hotel, Islamia Restaurant, and Peshawari Ice Cream. The owners of several hotels were also arrested for overcharging, low weight of roti and unhygienic conditions.
Meanwhile, several structures were demolished at a nullah in Pandu Chowk in the provincial capital. The operations, conducted by the district and C&W employees, cleared the nullah, which had been blocked due to the encroachments