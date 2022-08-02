Restaurants sealed in Peshawar, several arrested

PESHAWAR – The district administration has sealed three restaurants for insan­itary conditions and also arrested the owners of five hostels during raids on Monday.

An official said that on the di­rective of Deputy Commissioner Shafiullah Khan, a team of the dis­trict administration raided hotels on University Road late at night and sealed Afghan Sadaqat Ho­tel, Islamia Restaurant, and Pe­shawari Ice Cream. The owners of several hotels were also arrest­ed for overcharging, low weight of roti and unhygienic conditions.

Meanwhile, several structures were demolished at a nullah in Pandu Chowk in the provincial cap­ital. The operations, conducted by the district and C&W employees, cleared the nullah, which had been blocked due to the encroachments