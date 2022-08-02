Our Staff Reporter

RGA Official team wins Free Fire ‘Soobai’ Series title

LAHORE    –   RGA Official team won the grand finale of Garena Free Fire ‘Soobai’ Series here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Sun­day night.

Secretary Sports and Youth Af­fairs Punjab Asadullah Faiz was the chief guest at the largely-attended closing ceremony. He awarded the winning trophy to RGA Official team amid boister­ous celebration from the support­ers of the victorious team. RGA Official team, comprising Imran (captain), Rehman, Rana, Flash and Ahsan, earned a hefty cash prize of Rs 1.5 million for win­ning the coveted title. The award and cash prize of Rs 50,000 of Most Valuable Player (MVP) went to M Junaid for his outstanding performance in the event.

Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser, Director Youth Affairs Syed Omair Hasan, Deputy Director Tariq Wat­too, Administrator NPSC Gymna­sium Hall Mustfa Shah, Lead of Pakistan Free Fire Esports Hamza Hashmani, PR and Communica­tion Manager Falak Gondal and other officials were also present at the first-ever mega Esports event held under the auspices of Sports Board Punjab (SBP). Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Sports Asadullah Faiz appreciated the passion and nerve-wrecking fights of Garena Free Fire ‘Soobai’ Series grand finale. “Holding the grand event of Esports is a new experience for us and we are quite delighted to see the overwhelm­ing passion and involvement of participating teams and Esports fans in the event,” he added.

He said Garena Free Fire Es­ports provided a suitable plat­form to a large number of youth to spend their energies and time in a purposeful activity. “Definite­ly, it is a nice effort of Garena Free Fire Esports and literally, they managed to protect thousands of youngsters from negative and useless activities.”

