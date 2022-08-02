RGA Official team wins Free Fire ‘Soobai’ Series title
LAHORE – RGA Official team won the grand finale of Garena Free Fire ‘Soobai’ Series here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Sunday night.
Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Asadullah Faiz was the chief guest at the largely-attended closing ceremony. He awarded the winning trophy to RGA Official team amid boisterous celebration from the supporters of the victorious team. RGA Official team, comprising Imran (captain), Rehman, Rana, Flash and Ahsan, earned a hefty cash prize of Rs 1.5 million for winning the coveted title. The award and cash prize of Rs 50,000 of Most Valuable Player (MVP) went to M Junaid for his outstanding performance in the event.
Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser, Director Youth Affairs Syed Omair Hasan, Deputy Director Tariq Wattoo, Administrator NPSC Gymnasium Hall Mustfa Shah, Lead of Pakistan Free Fire Esports Hamza Hashmani, PR and Communication Manager Falak Gondal and other officials were also present at the first-ever mega Esports event held under the auspices of Sports Board Punjab (SBP). Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Sports Asadullah Faiz appreciated the passion and nerve-wrecking fights of Garena Free Fire ‘Soobai’ Series grand finale. “Holding the grand event of Esports is a new experience for us and we are quite delighted to see the overwhelming passion and involvement of participating teams and Esports fans in the event,” he added.
He said Garena Free Fire Esports provided a suitable platform to a large number of youth to spend their energies and time in a purposeful activity. “Definitely, it is a nice effort of Garena Free Fire Esports and literally, they managed to protect thousands of youngsters from negative and useless activities.”