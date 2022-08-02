Roof collapse claims three lives in Takhtbai

PESHAWAR – Three women were killed and five oth­ers including four chil­dren were injured when the roof of a house col­lapsed in Madi Baba area of Takhtbai tehsil, in the vicinity of Spina Police Station on Mon­day morning.

Police said excessive rains caused roof of a di­lapidated house to cave in, killing three women of the same family and injuring five others in Madi Baba.

Rescue workers re­trieved the bodies and the injured from the rub­ble and shifted them to THQ Hospital Takhtbai.