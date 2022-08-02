Roof collapse claims three lives in Takhtbai
PESHAWAR – Three women were killed and five others including four children were injured when the roof of a house collapsed in Madi Baba area of Takhtbai tehsil, in the vicinity of Spina Police Station on Monday morning.
Police said excessive rains caused roof of a dilapidated house to cave in, killing three women of the same family and injuring five others in Madi Baba.
Rescue workers retrieved the bodies and the injured from the rubble and shifted them to THQ Hospital Takhtbai.