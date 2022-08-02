Roof collapse claims three lives in Takhtbai

PESHAWAR    –   Three women were killed and five oth­ers including four chil­dren were injured when the roof of a house col­lapsed in Madi Baba area of Takhtbai tehsil, in the vicinity of Spina Police Station on Mon­day morning.

Police said excessive rains caused roof of a di­lapidated house to cave in, killing three women of the same family and injuring five others in Madi Baba.

Rescue workers re­trieved the bodies and the injured from the rub­ble and shifted them to THQ Hospital Takhtbai.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

All including Quetta Corps Commander martyred in Pak Army chopper crash

National

Imran Khan summons PTI meeting after ECP’s verdict

Headlines

Akbar S. Babar wants Imran Khan to handover party to ‘ideological workers’

National

PM Shehbaz expresses concerns over safety of missing army officials

Coronavirus

Pakistan reports 392 fresh Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

Karachi

Building resilience in Karachi should be prime focus: Sherry

Entertainment

New British Council, Victoria and Albert Museum mark 75th anniversary of Pakistan

Headlines

ECP says PTI received prohibited funds

Karachi

Repair work of the roads damaged during rains started: Murtaza Wahab

National

CM Parvez Elahi to visit flood-hit areas of South Punjab

1 of 10,179

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More