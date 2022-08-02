Save Balti language

The local languages like Shina Balti and Broshaski are facing challenges due to unnecessary use of English and Urdu whereas the languages have a wide canvas of vocabulary.

In this connection, a number of attempts were made but people in responsible positions never listen to radio listeners. The FM 89.4 started its broadcasts but employed people who can’t speak Balti and Urdu. Their inimical attitude is distorting the mother languages. Even producers are not conversant with the related language.

I request all concerned to take notice of the embarrassing situation and ensure action to save the originality of local languages. The action will go a long way to save and enrich our cultural asset which is in great danger like Dhemki visibly extinguished.

SHAKIR H SHAMIM,

Skardu.

