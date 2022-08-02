Security for Muharram reviewed

LAHORE – Capital City Police Officer Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar on Monday visited various Imambargahs and routes of mourning processions of the Iqbal Town Division including Imambargah Kali Kothi, Qaisar-e-Batool Najaf Colony, Imambargah Gulshan-e-Zehra, Shah-e-Kharasaan and various other points. He reviewed security arrangements for majalis and Imambargahs as well as routes of mourning processions in Muharramul Haram. DIG Operations Afzaal Ahmad Kausar, SSP Operations Mustansir Feroze, SSP Admin Atif Nazir, SP Iqbal Town Dr Ammara Sherazi, SDPOs, SHOs and related officers accompanied him.

He also met with the caretakers of Imambargahs and license holders of majalis of Iqbal Town Division along with the members of divisional and executive peace committee and discussed with them security arrangements and the solvable issues. The CCPO said that continuous monitoring of social media pages had been ensured through Special Monitoring Cells in Muharramul Haram and police along with the CTD and FIA will take strict action against uploading and making viral controversial, blasphemous videos, hate material promoting extremity, religious disputes and sectarianism. Dogar stressed upon the need for creating religious harmony and brotherhood, forging unity among the people of different groups, sects and beliefs to ensure maintenance of peace and solidarity in the city in wake the strategic importance of the country as Pakistan’s enemy can try to shatter the peace of the country and damage the national interests by conspiracy of religious differences. The CCPO said that it was the need of the hour to foil nefarious designs of anti-state elements to disturb peace of the country, adding that love and fraternity should be promoted among various sects setting aside their individual and collective differences. He issued directions for the foolproof security arrangements of majalis and processions.

He said that around 10,000 police officers and officials along with personnel of Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit, Anti-Riot Force, Elite Force and Ababeel Squad. He said that vantage points have been ensured on the roofs of Imambargahs, walk-through gates and CCTV cameras have also been installed. Metal detectors have also been provided for the search of the participants of religious programs of Muharramul Haram. The participants of these programs would only be allowed to enter the processions after complete checking and body search by Lahore Police officials as well as the volunteers of the community by metal detectors and walkthrough gates.

Lady police officers and volunteers are deployed for the checking of female participants of the events. Dogar said that physical as well as electronic barriers while barbed wires would also be installed to ensure safety of the participants of main processions. Lahore Police will ensure checking of all the persons at entry and exit points of the city including bus stands and railway station with the help of different police apps, he added.