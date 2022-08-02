Agencies

Sinner stuns Alcaraz again to take Spaniard’s Umag title

UMAG    –    Jannik Sin­ner defeated Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz for the second time in four weeks on Sunday to take the Spaniard’s Umag clay-court title. World number 10 Sinner came from a first set deficit to beat the fifth-ranked Alcaraz 6-7 (5/7), 6-1, 6-1 in the final. Sinner, who now has six career titles but a first on clay, had also defeated the 19-year-old in the fourth round at Wimbledon earlier this month. “I am obviously very happy,” said Sinner who saved all nine break points he faced. “I have had a tough year until now, I had some unfortu­nate moments, but we worked every time to play better, to be a better player, to be a better person. “So, I’m very happy to be finally lifting a trophy this year, but I know that I still have a lot of things to improve. It’s all about the process.” Alcaraz had been seeking his fifth title of 2022 but instead was de­feated in a final for the second successive week after losing to another Italian, Lorenzo Musetti in Hamburg. Despite those back-to-back setbacks, Alcaraz will rise to a career high of four in the world rank­ings on Monday, replacing Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas.

More Stories
National

All including Quetta Corps Commander martyred in Pak Army chopper crash

National

Imran Khan summons PTI meeting after ECP’s verdict

Headlines

Akbar S. Babar wants Imran Khan to handover party to ‘ideological workers’

National

PM Shehbaz expresses concerns over safety of missing army officials

Coronavirus

Pakistan reports 392 fresh Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

Karachi

Building resilience in Karachi should be prime focus: Sherry

Entertainment

New British Council, Victoria and Albert Museum mark 75th anniversary of Pakistan

Headlines

ECP says PTI received prohibited funds

Karachi

Repair work of the roads damaged during rains started: Murtaza Wahab

National

CM Parvez Elahi to visit flood-hit areas of South Punjab

1 of 11,532

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More