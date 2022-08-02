Students express solidarity with Kashmiris

SUKKUR – A large number of students on Monday held a rally in Suk­kur to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), who are continuously suffer­ing at the hands of In-dia armed forces. The rally was organized by the Y2K School with the collabo­ration of Inter Global Hu­man Development Society (IGHDS) and held under the supervision of Prin­cipal Farmina Qasim and IGHDS Coordinator Moona Bhutto. School children participated in the rally and marched from the Jil­lani Road to Sukkur Press club. Wearing black arm­bands, they carried plac­ards denouncing India and expressing solidarity with the Kashmiris, at the same time criticiz-ing the United Nations (UN) for failing to give the people of Kashmir their due rights.