Students express solidarity with Kashmiris
SUKKUR – A large number of students on Monday held a rally in Sukkur to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), who are continuously suffering at the hands of In-dia armed forces. The rally was organized by the Y2K School with the collaboration of Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) and held under the supervision of Principal Farmina Qasim and IGHDS Coordinator Moona Bhutto. School children participated in the rally and marched from the Jillani Road to Sukkur Press club. Wearing black armbands, they carried placards denouncing India and expressing solidarity with the Kashmiris, at the same time criticiz-ing the United Nations (UN) for failing to give the people of Kashmir their due rights.