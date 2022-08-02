Agencies

US, China, UK remain top 3 destinations of Pakistani exports during FY 2022

Overall Pakistan’s exports to all countries witnessed an increase of 26.56pc in twelve months, from $25,638.974 million to $32,450.087 million.

 

 

ISLAMABAD    –     United States (US) remained the top export destinations of Pakistani products during the twelve months of fiscal year (2021-22), followed by China and United Kingdom (UK).

Total exports to the US during July-June (2021-22) were recorded at $6,798.982 million against the exports of $5,030.724 million during July- June (2020-21), showing a growth of 35.14 percent, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data. This was followed by China, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth $2,781.480 million against the exports of $2,043.887 million during last year, showing an increase of 36.08 percent. UK was the at third top export destination, where Pakistan exported products worth $2,200.007 million during the months under review against the exports of $2,048.293 million, showing growth of 7.40 percent, SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani exports to UAE stood at $1,842.961 million against $1,488.127 million during last year, showing an increase of 23.84 percent while the exports to Germany were recorded at $1,747.967 million against $1,512.776 million last year, the data showed. During July-June (2021-22), the exports to Holland were recorded $1,486.798 million against $1,118.342 million, whereas the exports to Italy stood at $1,085.675 million against $774.658 million. Pakistan’s exports to Spain were recorded at $1,149.474 million against the exports of $801.702 million while the exports to Afghanistan were recorded $552.518 million against $983.314 million during last year. The exports to Bangladesh stood at $870.604 million against $616.202 million, showing growth of 41.28 percent, according to SBP data.

Similarly, the exports to France during the period under review were recorded at $531.565 million against $435.471 million while the exports to Belgium stood at $716.710 million against $584.370 million. Pakistan’s exports to Saudi Arabia were recorded at $420.288 million during the current year as compared to $446.062 million last year, whereas the exports to Canada stood at $403.640 million against $312.173, to Malaysia $432.695 million against $236.172 million. Overall Pakistan’s exports to all countries also witnessed an increase of 26.56 percent in twelve months, from $25,638.974 million to $32,450.087 million, the SBP data said.

