Abbasi to approach apex court to further probe into PTI’s prohibited funding case

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Leader Hanif Abbasi on Tuesday said he would file a ref­erence in the apex court after consultation with his lawyers on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) pro­hibited funding case to probe the matter in detail.

“Today’s verdict of Election Commission of Pa­kistan (ECP) has proved that Imran Khan is a cer­tified liar,” he said while addressing a press con­ference here. Abbasi said as per verdict of the commission the PTI had received amount of bil­lions of rupees from foreign based companies.

Despite the fact that some 16 unnamed accounts were not disclosed by the PTI and Imran still re­luctant to accept that his party had received funds from abroad, he said.

According to the electoral watchdog’s verdict the PTI received funds from 34 foreign nationals and business tycoon like Arif Naqvi.

“Pakistan will not have been in such a state if Nawaz Sharif’s government had not been top­pled,” he remarked. Abbasi said today was the most important day in the political history of Paki­stan, as such a politician of Pakistan was going to be disqualified who not only made false claims to the people but also created a storm of abuse on so­cial media against the state institutions.