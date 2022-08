BP profit triples to $9.3b on soaring energy prices

London – British oil giant BP rebounded to second-quarter profit on soaring energy prices, it said Tuesday, after a big loss linked to its Russia exit following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Net profit hit $9.3 billion in the three months to June, a threefold increase from the same period last year, the company said in a results statement. And it contrasted sharply with a $20.4-billion loss after tax in the first quarter, when it took a vast writedown after its decision to leave Russia. BP is the latest energy major to post bumper second-quarter earnings as oil and gas prices have surged in the wake of key producer Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Prices also spiked after countries lifted COVID pandemic lockdowns, spurring global energy demand. British rival Shell revealed last week a fivefold surge in net profit to $18 billion while France’s TotalEnergies raked in nearly $6 billion. US majors ExxonMobil and Chevron last week logged record profits for the same period. Turning to the third-quarter outlook, BP forecast Tuesday that oil prices will “remain elevated—due to ongoing disruption to Russian supply, reduced levels of spare capacity and with inventory levels significantly below the five-year average”.

It warned gas prices will also remain “elevated and volatile” as Russia also squeezes European supplies in retaliation for Western sanctions over the assault on Ukraine. The gas outlook was “heavily dependent on Russian pipeline flows or other supply disruptions”, BP added. The group’s share price jumped about four percent in London trade, as investors welcomed news of a dividend hike and a $3.5-billion stock buyback. Revenues were catapulted 86 percent to almost $68 billion from a year earlier.