Commissioner plants sapling at Jinnah Garden

FAISALABAD – Commissioner Zahid Hus­sain planted a sapling at Jinnah garden here on Tuesday. Director General Parks and Horticulture Au­thority Naeemullah Bhatti, Director Horticulture Abdullah Cheema and oth­ers were also present. The commissioner said trees are beauty of environment and every citizen should plant maximum plants at open places. The plants should also be given prop­er care for their growth, he added. He directed admin­istrators of the division to achieve plantation target during the current year.