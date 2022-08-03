DC inspects security on routes of mourning processions

FAISALABAD – Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh on Tuesday visited the routes of mourning proces­sions and checked security arrangements.

He went to Central Imambargah Douglaspura, Aminpur Bazaar, Jhang Bazaar, etc. and met with organizers of mourning processions for inquiring administrative and security arrangements.

The procession organizers expressed satisfac­tion over security and other arrangements. The DC appealed to the organizers to remain vigilant and also deploy their voluntary security guards so that no unauthorized person could enter in the mourn­ing procession and majalis area.

The DC also checked Rescue 1122, Medical Ser­vices and other services near imambargahs and said that continuous monitoring of security ar­rangements and administrative matters would be carried out. He said that the government was us­ing all resources to maintain law and order dur­ing Muharram and in this regard, law enforcement agencies had been mobilized.