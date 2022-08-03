ECP ruling debunks myth of Imran’s honesty: Senator

MULTAN – PML-N leader and senator Rana Mah­mood ul Hassan said on Tuesday that ruling of Election Commission of Pak­istan (ECP) in the prohibited funding case has debunked the notion of hon­esty attached to PTI chairman Imran Khan. “The decision has exposed the truth, the real face of the so called ‘Sadiq and Ameen’,” Rana Mahmood-ul-Hassan said in a statement after the ECP decision.

He said, it was time for law to take its course adding that those habitual of popularizing narratives by raising hue and cry must know that lies are destined to expose. Another PML-N leader Bilal Butt said that the troubles left by the PTI regime were being overpowered under the leadership of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and people would soon get more good news shortly