Efforts on to further boost Pak-UAE cooperation: Miftah

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail here on Tuesday highlighted that the incumbent government was focusing on various new avenues of mutual interest to extend the existing bilateral relations between Pakistan and United Arab Emirates (UAE) to a new level.

The minister was talking to Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salim Al-Zaabi who called on him here at Finance Division. He said that Pakistan and UAE shared long-standing bilateral ties in various areas including energy, refinery, petroleum and trade. The minister apprised the ambassador about the potential investment areas where UAE could invest and also assured him of greater facilitation and support. The minister shared welcoming sentiments for pursuing new investments in Pakistan and assured the UAE’s ambassador of full support and cooperation by the present government. The ambassador showed a keen interest in enhancing and strengthening the bilateral relation between the two countries especially on economic fronts.