Formation of a larger bench is now history: CJP Bandial
SC turns down Sindh CM’s plea for larger bench in disqualification case.
ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court of Pakistan Tuesday turned down a plea to constitute a larger bench for hearing the review petition for disqualification of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on the basis of holding dual nationality and Iqama
In this regard, an application was moved on behalf of the Sindh chief minister before the apex court requesting it to constitute a larger bench in place of the current three-judge bench that is hearing a review petition against Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. However, the bench, consisting of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar, conducted hearing of the review petition moved by Roshan Ali Baririo seeking Shah’s disqualification under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution for possessing dual nationality and having an iqama or work permit. Baririo is Shah’s political rival and rejected his plea to constitute a larger bench while it deferred the hearing in review petition till date in office.
During the course of proceedings, Advocate Hamid Khan, counsel for Shah, appeared before the court and pleaded for the formation of a larger bench to take up the matter. Chief Justice Bandial responded that formation of a larger bench was now history.
It was January 23, 2019 when the apex court had rejected a petition while questioning the returning officer’s (RO) April 6, 2013 order which disqualified Shah by stating that RO was not a court of law. The application seeking larger bench was moved on behalf of the chief minister Sindh highlighting that one of the members in the bench was a member of the election tribunal who, instead of hearing the case, should have recused himself from the bench.
The application highlighted that Justice Yahya Afridi was a member of the bench which had rejected the original petition in Jan 23, 2019, now being considered by the court through the review petition.
It said that Justice Afridi is not a member of the present bench and therefore it should be considered that the bench has not been constituted properly to hear the review petition. He contended that the review petition should not proceed in the absence of Justice Afridi. According to the application, it was a requirement of Order 26, Rule 8, of the Supreme Court Rules that as far as practicable, the plea for the review should be fixed before the same bench which earlier delivered the judgment sought to be reviewed.
Shah adopted the stance that since Justice Afridi continues to be a judge of the Supreme Court and thus available to be a member of the bench, he should be included in the bench. His application also cited the 2021 Justice Qazi Faez Isa judgment in which the apex court had held that in the constitution of a review bench, the CJP should ensure substantial compliance with Order 26 Rule 8 by including the author judge, if available in the review bench, but where it was not practicable to do so then there was no obligation to have exactly the same judges in the bench.
The applicant also reminded the court that a separate application by him for the formation of a larger bench was already pending before it. He said that it is clear in view of the circumstances and importance of the matter that a larger bench ought to be constituted. In the original petition, Baririo had pleaded that Shah was allegedly neither righteous nor sagacious and therefore should be disqualified for life on the grounds that he was earlier disqualified for having dual nationality.