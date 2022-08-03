Funeral prayers of martyred Major Saeed offered in Larkana

The funeral prayers of martyred Major Saeed, the pilot of Pakistan Army helicopter which crashed in Lasbela on Monday, were offered in Larkana on late Tuesday night.

A large number of Pakistan Army personnel and relatives of the martyred officer attended the funeral prayers. The martyred officer was buried with complete military honour.

Major Saeed was on board the Mi-17 helicopter of Army Aviation along with Commander 12 Corps Lieutenant General Sarfaraz Ali, Major General Amjad Hanif, Brigadier Muhammad Khalid, Major M Talha Manan and Naik Mudassar Fayyaz which crashed in Lasbela.

The wreckage of the unfortunate helicopter which was on flood relief operations was found in Musa Goth, Windar, Lasbela (district of Balochistan) and none of the six officers and crew on board has survived the crash.