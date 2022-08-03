News Desk

Funeral prayers of martyred Major Saeed offered in Larkana

The funeral prayers of martyred Major Saeed, the pilot of Pakistan Army helicopter which crashed in Lasbela on Monday, were offered in Larkana on late Tuesday night.

A large number of Pakistan Army personnel and relatives of the martyred officer attended the funeral prayers. The martyred officer was buried with complete military honour.

Major Saeed was on board the Mi-17 helicopter of Army Aviation along with Commander 12 Corps Lieutenant General Sarfaraz Ali, Major General Amjad Hanif, Brigadier Muhammad Khalid, Major M Talha Manan and Naik Mudassar Fayyaz which crashed in Lasbela.

The wreckage of the unfortunate helicopter which was on flood relief operations was found in Musa Goth, Windar, Lasbela (district of Balochistan) and none of the six officers and crew on board has survived the crash.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

PML-N wants level playing field for all in interest of transparency and rule of law: Talal

Islamabad

Formation of a larger bench is now history: CJP Bandial

Islamabad

Govt to take action on foreign funding case after recommendation from law experts: Musadik Malik

Islamabad

NA Speaker de-seats 4 PTI MNAs over 40-day absence

Islamabad

Pakistan condemns terrorism in all forms, says FO on Zawahiri’s killing

National

IUB approves uplift projects budget

National

SAPM on Youth Affairs visits SCCI

Islamabad

Khursheed praises ECP verdict in foreign funding case

Islamabad

Pakistan needs to improve quality of universities, says Rana Tanveer

Islamabad

I was ousted on a similar thing, says Nawaz after ECP verdict against PTI

1 of 8,726

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More